The Witcher: Have the producers and cast seen Liam Hemsworth's look test as Geralt amidst Henry Cavill's exit?

The Witcher season three is all set for the release of its final three episodes in volume two, and fans are going through mixed emotions. While they are excited to see how the third installment to the fantasy series wraps up, they are heartbroken ever these being the final episodes of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. This is the final season of the actor and Liam Hemsworth will be taking over the reins for the character from season four onwards.

Netizens have been speaking up against this decision but it doesn't seem like it will make any effort. The creatives have already started working on season four of the series and producers have revealed what they think of the actor's look test as Geralt. Here's everything we know.

The Witcher producer on Liam Hemsworth's look test

Based on the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher has been a popular universe that has inspired several projects including the Netflix series, comic books, and video games. The show's producer Tomek Baginski told Express UK, "One thing I can tell is I've already seen [Liam] in Witcher makeup. And in the Witcher look. And he looks awesome." Baginski has also worked on the video game trilogy and is excited about what's up next in The Witcher.

"The next stage will be Liam Hemsworth in this role. And he will be given space, he will be given his voice. He has to discover this character for himself," he explained. "And, for me, it is crazily exciting. Especially in the world of the books, which kind of allow this unsureness. There are so many angles on so many stories which happen in the books," he added. Baginsi also talked about how there was a backlash when Cavill was first announced as Geralt.

The producer continued, "There was huge, huge noise on the internet. They didn't believe he would be a perfect Geralt. [But] he became a perfect Geralt." He concluded, "I'm, on the same level, excited for Liam. It's another Geralt, but it's still an amazing actor with great charisma. And he'll give a different flavor to this character, and a different style. And I'm very excited for that." The cast members have also spoken up about this massive change.

The Witcher: Joey Batey on Liam Hemsworth's look test

Joey Batey, who plays Jaskier in the series, told Dexerto, "I've seen a few of his makeup tests, but we're not going to tell you much about it. He's going to bring something so fresh and invigorating to the role, and yeah, can't wait." Volume two of The Witcher season three will release on July 27, and while fans are having bittersweet thoughts about Cavill's exit, they are also intrigued to see how the makers transition from his Geralt to Hemsworth's.

