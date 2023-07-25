The Witcher Season 3 final trailer: Glimpses of Henry Cavill’s final appearance leave fans emotional

The Witcher, the celebrated fantasy thriller series which is streamed on Netflix, is now back with Season 3. The web series, which is headlined by renowned Hollywood star Henry Cavill, has been making headlines with the reports on his exit. It has been confirmed that Cavill exited the Netflix show with the third season, leaving his fans disheartened. The Witcher Season 3 has been released in two Volumes, and the second part will include the much-awaited finale episodes of the show's third edition.

The Witcher Season 3 final trailer is out

Recently, Netflix dropped The Witcher Season 3 official trailer on social media, leaving the fans of Henry Cavill deeply emotional. The 2.15 minutes long trailer features glimpses of the popular star's final appearance on the show as the celebrated character, Geralt of Rivia. "Everything we feared... It's here," says Geralt, who shares some highly intense moments with Princess Ciri (played by Freya Allen) and his lady love, Yennefer of Vengerbery (Anya Chalotra). Later, the trio is seen getting embroiled themselves in some blood-shedding battles. "We didn't come this far, to abandon each other," says the popular character essayed by Henry Cavill, as Yennefer requests him to not leave her.

Check out The Witcher Season 3 final trailer, here:

Henry Cavill's final appearance leaves fans emotional

The fans of Henry Cavill and The Witcher show are still unable to accept the actor's decision to move on from the series. The recently released The Witcher Season 3 final trailer, which features glimpses of Cavill's parting portions from the Netflix show, has left the audiences highly emotional.

"Henry Cavill's contribution to the series and him wanting Netflix to be book accurate is admirable, its crazy he's no longer Witcher," wrote a fan. "We will miss the one and only Witcher, Henry Cavill," commented a YouTube user. "Henry’s final episodes as Geralt, this show will never be the same…," wrote a disappointed fan. "Can never see anyone as Geralt except Henry Cavill. He's made for this character. Won't be able to watch it without him," stated a netizen. "Thank you Henry, we’ll miss you," wrote an emotional fan.

About The Witcher

The Witcher Season 3, which is headlined by Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan, features a stellar star cast including Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Mimi M Khayisa, Anna Shaffer, Royce Pierreson, Mahesh Jadu, Kim Bodnia, and many others in the other pivotal roles. The final three episodes of Season 3, which are included in Volume 2, are set to release on July 27, Thursday.

