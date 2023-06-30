The Witcher Season 3: Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso make heads turn at London premiere

Henry Cavill and his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, had a fabulous evening as they stepped out for a glamorous event. The couple made a joint appearance on the red carpet at the season 3 premiere of Netflix's popular series, The Witcher, in London on Wednesday.

This premiere marked Cavill's last portrayal of the lead character, Geralt of Riviera. In the upcoming fourth season, the role will be taken over by Liam Hemsworth.

ALSO READ: What do fans think about Henry Cavill's Superman getting replaced? Find out

Henry Cavill’s exit from The Witcher series

Henry Cavill had incredible success playing the role of Geralt of Rivia. But he unexpectedly stepped down from the role. He had shared that news through Instagram.

"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf," the British actor shared on Instagram in October.

Despite leaving the show, Henry seems to have a deep regard for the show and its characters. He made that clear with his best wishes for his successor Liam Hemsworth.

"As with the greatest of literary characters," he further wrote and added, "I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men."

ALSO READ: Anya Chalotra reacts to Henry Cavill’s exit from The Witcher; Reveals she is ready to welcome Liam Hemsworth

Henry Cavill embarks on next project with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Henry Cavill and Television executive Natalie Viscuso stepped onto the red carpet together for the very first time as a couple during the New York City premiere of his film Enola Holmes 2 in October. This was followed by their relationship going public in April 2021, when Cavill affectionately referred to Viscuso as "my beautiful and brilliant love" in an Instagram post.

Exciting news followed in December when the couple announced their collaboration on an adaptation of the popular franchise Warhammer 40,000. This creative partnership added another dimension to their relationship, further igniting interest and anticipation among fans.

While announcing the news to the world, Viscuso wrote on Instagram, "Fantasy, horror and sci-fi are the bedrock of my creative language, so when Henry introduced me to Warhammer a couple of years ago, I immediately felt at home. The stories are rich and complex, the scope of the world building provides an incredible playground for one's imagination, and the characters, both tragic and heroic, never leave you."

Advertisement

She further added in the post that "Building a cinematic universe with Henry, our team at Amazon, and the empire that is Games Workshop, is an honor and a pleasure. To the community: thank you for the warm welcome. We hope to do you proud"

ALSO READ: Henry Cavill starrer Argylle gets a release date; Here’s all you need to know about the spy thriller