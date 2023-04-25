The Witcher Season 3: Netflix drops a major hint on the trailer release date of Henry Cavill’s show

The Witcher, the famous Netflix show earned an immense fan following across the globe, thanks to its exceptional making and fantastic performances. After two highly successful seasons, the series which is headed by popular actor Henry Cavill is set to be back with its third season soon. After a long wait, Netflix recently teased the fans of the show with an exclusive still from the show and dropped an exciting update on the much-awaited trailer release date.

The Witcher Season 3 trailer release date is out

Recently, Netflix took to the official social media handle of The Witcher and shared a still from the third season of the show, featuring the characters Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri, as they were seen gathered together. "Hold tight. 'Til tomorrow," reads the post, which hints that the highly anticipated official trailer of the Season 3 is set to drop on April 25, Tuesday. The new update on the highly anticipated show has left fans across the world, totally excited.

Check out the Twitter post, below:

ALSO READ: When will the Henry Cavill-starring Highlander remake be released, and why is it taking so long?