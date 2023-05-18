The Witcher Season 3: New merchandise drops spoilers for Netflix series; check it out

The third season of The Witcher has been one of the most highly-anticipated series. Starring Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan, as Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Ciri of Cintra, the popular fantasy series is set for a two-part release from next month.

The Witcher 3 has been releasing posters, teasers, and promotional stills as it readies itself for the release of its first volume on June 29. Amidst the rising buzz, a recently revealed merchandise poster has caused a stir as it acts as a spoiler. Keep reading for more details.

New merchandise drops spoilers for The Witcher 3

The popular fantasy drama television series is a live-action adaptation of The Witcher novel series by Andrzej Sapkowski. Print poster merchandise released on the Urban Species merch store offered fans a glimpse of the new outfits several characters will be sporting in season three. Cavill, Chalotra, and Allen feature as the main trio in the first set of posters.

The next merchandise poster features Julian Alfred Pankratz as Jaskier The Bard which is followed by a poster featuring the villains of the series. The Nilfgaard poster has the words "All Hail The White Flame" written on it. Much to the surprise of the fandom, the print stars Emperor Emhyr, Fringilla, Cahir, and spoiler alert, Vilgefortz in all their glory.

For those who have read the books, it isn't a spoiler as they are well aware of what happens in each of the novels. But not all audience members of Netflix's The Witcher have read the books, and this is a big spoiler for them. Was this a deliberate attempt to reveal Vilgefortz's eventual change in allegiance or a genuine mistake at the promotional team's end? Lastly, the Wild Hunt print poster merchandise features Eredin and Voleth Meir.

The Witcher 3 is currently in post-production and will be released in two parts. Volume one of the series includes five of the total eight episodes and will release on Netflix on June 29, 2023. The second volume includes the remaining three episodes and will be released on July 27. The series has already been renewed for a fourth season but Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in the next season, much to the disappointment of fans.

