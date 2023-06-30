The Witcher Season 3 Part 1: Did Vilgefortz betray Stregobor? Ending EXPLAINED

In The Witcher Season 3 Part 1, Yennefer, Geralt, and Ciri are on the run, pursued by those seeking to exploit Ciri's Elder Blood. With Rience and Lydia targeting Ciri for the Rogue Mage, Yennefer suggests convening a Conclave of Mages to unveil the Rogue Mage's true identity and assess the safety of Aretuza for Ciri's training.

Geralt and Yennefer's revelation

Amidst the Conclave of Mages, Geralt and Yennefer share a pivotal moment as they exchange crucial information. They reflect on recent events, attempting to discern who can be trusted and who may have ulterior motives. Geralt takes a significant step, confessing his love for Yennefer and solidifying their bond, forgiving her for the past.

ALSO READ: The Witcher 3: Anya Chalotra was 'really sad' about Henry Cavill's exit from series, says she 'shed a tear'

Unmasking Stregobor

During the Conclave, Geralt, and Yennefer engage in conversations with various individuals to expose Stregobor's true intentions and identify potential allies for Ciri's protection. Amidst the festivities, Dijkstra approaches Geralt, urging him to abandon neutrality and choose a side. However, Geralt remains resolute in his pursuit of the Rogue Mage, determined to ensure Ciri's safety.

ALSO READ: The Witcher 3: Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra reveal details about new season of Netflix's popular fantasy series

The Rogue Mage revealed

Yennefer embarks on a daring mission to Stregobor's chambers, while Geralt orchestrates a staged confrontation with Istredd. In Stregobor's quarters, Yennefer discovers incriminating evidence linked to the missing novices, prompting a tense encounter with Stregobor. However, as Geralt and Yennefer reflect on the night's events, they realize their suspicions were misplaced. Through their recollections, they uncover that Vilgefortz is the true Rogue Mage, and his involvement with Lydia implicates him further in the plot to capture Ciri.

With Vilgefortz unmasked as the Rogue Mage, deeper layers of betrayal come into focus. Is Vilgefortz acting alone, or are there more intricate webs of deception yet to be unraveled? As Geralt prepares to confront Vilgefortz, the true extent of betrayals in The Witcher Season 3 Part 1 remains uncertain, promising further twists and revelations in the upcoming episodes.

ALSO READ: The Witcher Season 3: Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso make heads turn at London premiere