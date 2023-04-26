The Witcher Season 3 Teaser: Henry Cavill returns as the Geralt of Rivia for one last time

The most-awaited official teaser of The Witcher Season 3 is finally out. Netflix took to its official social media handles and dropped the promising teaser today, and made an exciting announcement on the show's release dates. Interestingly, the third season of the fantasy series headlined by Henry Cavill is getting released in two volumes this summer. As you may know, The Witcher Season 3 will mark Cavill's final outing as the Geralt of Rivia.

The Witcher Season 3 teaser

The highly promising 1.11 minutes long teaser of Netflix's ambitious show features Henry Cavill as the Geralt of Rivia, who is gearing up for a mission. Geralt consumes the bottled liquid as he enters a mysterious place with a sword. As he consumed the liquid his eyes turn into deep black, thus hinting that his monstrous side is awake. However, he confesses that he is finally understanding what real fear is, as he approaches a mysterious figure who stands away. The other pivotal characters of The Witcher, including Ciri aka the princess of Cintra (played by Freya Allen), Yennefer of Vengerberd (essayed by Anya Chalotra), and others make appearances in the teaser.

Watch The Witcher Season 3 teaser, below:

The Witcher Season 3 gets its release dates

Interestingly, the third season of The Witcher is set to get released in two volumes, this summer. Netflix announced the highly anticipated release dates of both volumes along with the show's teaser. The first volume of The Witcher Season 3, which consists of five episodes, is set to release on June 29, this year. The final three episodes, which are included in Volume 2, are slated to be released on July 27, 2023.

ALSO READ: The Witcher Season 3: Netflix drops a major hint on the trailer release date of Henry Cavill’s show