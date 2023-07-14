The Witcher Season 3 Trailer 2: Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia gears up for an epic final battle

The Witcher, the highly popular fantasy series is back on Netflix with Season 3. The celebrated series, which is led by famous Hollywood star Henry Cavill, has been making headlines after the actor confirmed his exit from the series. As you may know, The Witcher Season 3 is releasing in two volumes, the first part of the series was dropped in June, this year. The fantasy drama is now set to be back with its Vol 2, and Netflix recently dropped the much-awaited second trailer.

The Witcher Season 3 Trailer 2 gives a glimpse of the epic final battle

The highly promising second trailer of The Witcher Season 3 hints that the final episodes will focus on the Geralt of Rivia, the central character of the series played by Henry Cavill, and his epic final battle. Geralt and Yennerfer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) are determined to stay with Princess Ciri (Freya Allan), as they realize that the only way to survive is by being together. The excellent trailer hints that Henry Cavill's exit from the Netflix series is going to be an epic one, and will showcase some great acting moments. The Vol 2 is also focussing on high voltage action sequences, which are going to be a grand visual treat.

Watch The Witcher Season 3 Trailer 2, below:

About The Witcher Season 3

"As monarchs, mages, and beasts try to capture her, Geralt takes Princess Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly reunited family against all odds. Yennefer, who is entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers. But, they soon discover that they have landed on a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery," reads Netflix's official summary of The Witcher Season 3.

Along with Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Mimi M Khayisa, Anna Shaffer, Royce Pierreson, Mahesh Jadu, Kim Bodnia, and many others essay the key roles in The Witcher. The final three episodes of Season 3, which are included in Volume 2, will release on July 27, 2023.

