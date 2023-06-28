The Witcher Season 3 trailer: From epic battles to Geralt’s softer side, here’s everything to know

Netflix has released a new trailer for The Witcher season 3. The season 3 trailer has sent fans into frenzy with the part one all set to be released on June 29, 2023. As announced before, The Witcher season 3 will be split into two different parts.

Season 3 will also be the last season where Henry Cavill will be seen in the lead role of Geralt before taking his leave from the show. Chris Hemsworth will replace Cavill in The Witcher.

Recently, ahead of The Witcher season 3 part 1 release, Netflix debuted a new trailer for season 3. Here is everything to know about the same.

The Witcher Season 3 trailer

The new trailer gives the fans a glimpse of the upcoming season involving the great battles and love stories. It showcases the adventure of Geralt, Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Princess Ciri. Princess Ciri had become a target of multiple groups in The Continent because of how powerful she had become. The trailer also teases a softer side of Geralt this time around.

Reportedly, the third season is inspired by Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher book series, Time of Contempt. The cast ensemble of The Witcher Season 3 includes Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Freya Allen as Ciri of Cintra, Joey Batey as Jaskier, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, and others.

About The Witcher Season 3

The official synopsis of The Witcher season 3 reads:

As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.

