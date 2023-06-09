The Witcher Season 3 Vol 1 Trailer: Henry Cavill is on a killing spree in his final act

Henry Cavill, the celebrated Hollywood star is set to play the famous character Geralt of Rivia for one last time, in the highly anticipated third season of The Witcher. Recently, Netflix dropped the most awaited official trailer of The Witcher Season 3 Vol 1, to the much excitement of the show's fans and cine-goers across the globe. The promising official trailer, which suggests that Henry Cavill is set to deliver an intense final act in the Season 3 of the show, has impressed the audiences.

The Witcher Season 3 Vol 1 official trailer raises expectations

The promising official trailer of The Witcher Season 3 Vol 1 suggests that Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia is back to a monster-slaying spree, as he tries to protect Ciri aka Princess of Cintra (essayed by Freya Allen) from monarchs, mages, and beasts. Yennefer of Vengerberg (played by Anya Chalotra), who is reunited with Geralt and Ciri, will be seen helping the duo in their struggle to stick together through all the tough times.

"As monarchs, mages and beasts try to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers. But, they soon discover that they have landed on a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line, or risk losing each other forever," narrates the official summary of The Witcher Season 3, provided by Netflix.

Watch The Witcher Season 3 Vol 1 official trailer, below:

The Witcher Season 3 to release in 2 volumes

As reported earlier, the highly anticipated third season of The Witcher, which is created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, is slated to get released in two volumes. The first volume of The Witcher Season 3, which reportedly consists of five episodes, is slated to release on June 29, 2023. The final three episodes of Season 3, which are included in Volume 2, will release on July 27, 2023.

