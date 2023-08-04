The Witcher Season 3: Was Henry Cavill's final scene supposed to end differently? DEETS inside

After three seasons of magical and monster-filled tales, The Witcher actor Henry Cavill has decided to hang up his sword. His final appearance as The White Wolf will be in the Season 3, Part 2, which will be available to stream on Netflix. Although Netflix has already given a two-season renewal to The Witcher, the show’s main protagonist Henry Cavill will be departing from the show.

Was Henry Cavill's final scene supposed to end differently?

Cavill’s departure was announced prior to Season 3’s release, but the production was already in full swing, so there is no sudden change for Geralt. Still, with the news of Cavill’s exit ahead of the new season’s arrival, fans were left wondering if the replacement would have an impact on how Season 3 ends.

Of course, if the writers wanted to include some sort of explanation for the abruptness of Geralt’s transformation, they had their shot. And it wouldn’t have come as a surprise to anyone, either. But now that we’ve seen the season 3 finale, we know whether or not the series has answered this lingering question.

According to the makers, Cavill received a fitting farewell, however, the fans do not believe in this. He remains in the role throughout the entirety of the season, and there is no apparent in-universe context to justify the upcoming transition. While Cavill will undoubtedly be missed, it may be better that the series does not attempt to justify the transition in a manner that would detract from the significant character development of Geralt in the concluding episode. The actor was able to fulfill a significant portion of the character's journey, which may be the best possible farewell for Cavill. After such an outstanding performance, it is difficult to part with the character, but at least the actor was given an appropriate farewell.

How will this impact The Witcher season 4?

Geralt's actions will likely play a significant role in the upcoming season, which is expected to begin with his mission to rescue Ciri. His involvement in the political imbroglio will alter the trajectory of the series for the remainder of its run. However, the actor change is unlikely to be commented upon, and Season 4 is likely to open with a slightly different version of Geralt. No doubt, Liam Hemsworth will add his own flair to the character, but as Geralt embarks on a journey into unknown territory, it is the ideal time for him to develop slightly. The only drawback to this decision is that fans will have to wait until Season 4 to gain insight into what Hemsworth's version of Geralt will look like.

The Witcher is available on Netflix for all three seasons. Meanwhile, the release date for Season 4 is not revealed yet.

