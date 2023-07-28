The Witcher Season 4 gets postponed; All details about the star cast, release date and more

The Witcher, the celebrated fantasy drama series which is streamed on renowned OTT platform Netflix, has been garnering attention right from the beginning of its launch. The first three seasons of the show, which featured celebrated Hollywood star Henry Cavill as the titular character Witcher aka Geralt of Rivia, emerged immensely successful. However, The Witcher Season 3, which premiered in June, this year, made headlines after it was confirmed that this is going to be Cavill's final outing as Geralt.

The Witcher Season 4 gets postponed

As reported earlier, leading man Henry Cavill has quit The Witcher after three successful season, and the famous Australian actor Liam Hemsworth has been roped in to replace him. Earlier, it was confirmed that the much-awaited Season 4 of the Netflix show will start rolling in September, this year. The sources also confirmed that Netflix is eyeing a 2025 release for the fourth edition of the show. But according to the latest reports by Yahoo News, The Witcher Season 4 is now delayed indefinitely owing to the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike. This has resulted in the release of the fourth season getting postponed.

The Witcher Season 4 release date

The fourth edition of the Netflix show, which was originally supposed to hit the screens by the first quarter of 2025, will get postponed owing to the delay in production due to the SAG AFTRA strike. Earlier, the OTT giant was planning to wrap up the filming of The Witcher Season 4 by May 2024. But considering the current circumstances, we can say that these plans are not going to materialize.

The Witcher Season 4: Star Cast

As mentioned before, Henry Cavill's stint with The Witcher has come to an end, and the talented actor has finally bid goodbye to the show. Both the show's cast and crew members and audiences are now eagerly waiting to welcome Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt of Rivia. However, unlike the previous three season, The Witcher Season 4 will reportedly divide its attention between Geralt and Princess Ciri, who is set to take center stage. Freya Allen will return to play the role of Ciri in the series, which will have Anya Chalotra reprising her celebrated role, Yennefer of Vengerberg.

Season 5 is on cards

It is also confirmed that Netflix has renewed The Witcher for its fifth season, even much before Season 4 started rolling. Earlier, The Witcher Season 5 was supposed to go on floors by the end of 2025, a few months after the release of Season 4. But the delay it the third season's production has left everything uncertain.

