The Witcher Season 4: How Do The Books End? Finale Explained

Netflix recently dropped a teaser clip of The Witcher's upcoming fourth season and teased the audiences with a new look of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia. Not only season 4, but the makers have already announced the fifth and final season.

While fans look forward to watching the upcoming season, it’s unlikely that the fourth season will be aired any earlier than summer 2025. Amidst that, let us explore how the source material for this acclaimed show ends.

How did The Witcher book series end?

As Netflix’s The Witcher is approaching its later part, fans query about the ending of the book series written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The final book in the series, Lady of the Lake, was published in 1999 and marks the official end of Geralt's journey.

The Lady of the Lake, the last chapter in the Witcher epic, offers a stirring but ambiguous finale. The violent massacre known as the Rivian Pogrom, which was started by a small argument, marks a tragic turn in the plot. In the middle of this mayhem, the main character of the game, Geralt of Rivia, is fatally wounded in the chest by a pitchfork.

Geralt's close allies, the strong sorceresses Triss Merigold and Yennefer of Vengerberg, attempt to use powerful hailstorm spells to calm the riotous throng. They manage to reach Geralt, but when they do, they find that he is mortally hurt. Desperate to save Geralt, Yennefer tries an effective healing spell, but her tiredness overrides her and her magic won't work. Ciri takes a chance since Yennefer and Geralt are both fading. She takes them to a secret place on a magical boat, guided by a mythical entity.

The mysterious unicorn Ihuarraquax emerges at this crucial point and the lake is magically transformed into breathtaking scenery. Ciri appears to be receiving guidance from the dead as she tries to help them. Yennefer and Geralt are surrounded by a bright white light.

After that, Ciri brings Geralt and Yennefer to the Isle of Avallach, where they can at last find calm. Feeling devastated by the thought of losing Ciri, Triss realizes a profound reality: their paths might not ever meet again. When Geralt and Yennefer awaken in this unknown realm, the story takes an unexpected turn. They confess their love for one another again, yet there is a lot of doubt in their relationship. Do they no longer exist? Is there an afterlife? It is up for interpretation, according to the book.

As the narrative comes to conclude, Sir Galahad asks Ciri how the story is going to end. Although Ciri says Geralt and Yennefer do get married, her tears make the reader and Galahad doubt the accuracy of what she says.

Cast, the potential release date of The Witcher season 4

It is already a known update that beloved Henry Cavill is not in the fourth season as he decided to step down from the role of Geralt. Instead, Liam Hemsworth will lead the cast.

The journey continues. Here's your first look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. pic.twitter.com/KK5veTMmN0 — Netflix (@netflix) May 22, 2024

Danny Woodburn, Sharlto Copley, and James Purefoy have been announced as new faces to The Witcher for season 4. They will be joined by Anya Chalotra. Joey Batey will also be reprising the role of the reliable bard Jaskier in The Witcher season 4. We can also expect Freya Allan to return. Mahesh Jadu and Bart Edwards should make a comeback. Mecia Simson will also likely be back as scorned elf Francesca and Ben Radcliffe, Christelle Elwin, Fabian McCallum, Aggy K Adams, Juliette Alexandra, and Connor Crawford who play Giselher, Mistle, Kayleigh, Iskra, Reef, and Asse will also return.

Season four of The Witcher began filming in April 2024. But lots of work, filming has to be done. So, we can not expect it to be premiered until summer 2025.

All episodes of The Witcher seasons 1-3 are now streaming on Netflix. Spin-off The Witcher: Blood Origin is also streaming on Netflix.

