The Witcher Season 4: Liam Hemsworth replaces Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia; Here's all we know

Henry took to Instagram to make share the announcement of him stepping down from playing Geralt as he wrote, "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

Henry Cavill who brought to life one of the most popular fantasy series characters, Geralt of Rivia who popularly featured in Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski's The Witcher book series, will no longer star be seen essaying the role in Season 4. The actor made the surprise announcement on Instagram and also introduced who has been recast in the role.

Liam Hemsworth on The Witcher Season 4 casting

After Cavill announced that Liam will be taking forward the story of Geralt of Rivia from Season 4, Hemsworth took to Instagram to confirm the same and also express his thoughts on taking on a character that has been a fan-favourite. Liam revealed how he has been a fan of The Witcher and is "over the moon" to have received the opportunity to star in the Netflix show. Hemsworth in his Instagram post reacted to his casting and said, "As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure."

The 32-year-old actor continued his praise for Henry as he added, "Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world."

The Witcher Seasons 3

With the new announcement about Liam's casting, the third season of the show will be Cavill's last outing as Geralt. According to reports, the production of the third season has already been wrapped up. Showrunner Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich has revealed the third season will be adapted from Time of Contempt, the second book in the fantasy series. As per reports, In Time of Contempt, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) head to Aretuza, but they are ultimately separated and the book focuses more on these three characters and their pasts as well. Previously, on-set photos have also suggested that Season 3 will have a battle between Geralt and Vilgefortz of Roggeveen (played by Mahesh Jadu). The third season was confirmed by Netflix in, 2021. At Tudum 2022 last month, Cavill announced that season 3 will be released during summer 2023.

The Witcher Season 4

Even before the release of its third season, the show has now been renewed for another season. Although with Liam Hemsworth stepping in to play Geralt, the fourth season will be different from what fans expected it to be. The news of Cavill's exit from The Witcher franchise comes on the heels of his recent announcement about returning as Superman in DCEU. As for Liam, this is not the first time that the actor will be entering the world of fantasy literature given that he previously played Gale Hawthorne in The Hunger Games. Hemsworth has also showcased his action skills in Independence Day: Resurgence. Other details about Season 4 such as when the production will begin are yet to be revealed.

In the meantime, a prequel show for The Witcher has also been announced. The Witcher: Blood Origin is all set to premiere on December 25, 2022. The show is set more than a thousand years before the world of The Witcher and will revolve around the story of seven outcasts in the elf world who unite in a quest against an unstoppable power. The prequel's cast includes some big names such as Michelle Yeoh, Dylan MoranLenny Henry, Francesca Mills, Nathaniel Curtis and Minnie Driver among others.

