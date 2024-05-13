The Witcher Star Freya Allan Is ‘Ready’ For The Netflix Series To End After Season 5

While Freya Allan has been in talks for her performance in the latest release Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, she is best known for her role in the Netflix fantasy series The Witcher. She has been a recurring character throughout the series which is nearing its end soon and she said she is equally excited and ready for it.

Allan plays the role of Ciri whose destiny is entwined with lead character Geralt of Rivia played by Henry Cavil for three seasons and is now taken over by Liam Hemsworth for the last two seasons. Based on books by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher is coming to end after its fifth season. Allan spoke to Inverse and opened up about how she feels about her journey in the series, lessons learnt, and its end.

It’s the “last straw” for Ciri in The Witcher Season 5, says Freya Allan

Citi was a breakthrough role in the career of the 22-year-old English actor. Her ability to capture emotional depth with her innocent eyes is the root of landing the underdog characters like Ciri. After a couple of small appearances in AMC's Into the Badlands (2018) and BBC's The War of the Worlds (2019), Allan was roped in for a small role in The Witcher planned to last only the first episode.

However, given the characteristics of Ciri, she was offered the co-lead alongside Cavill. Following her performance, executive producer Tomek Baginski even went on to say that Ciri is the main character in The Witcher, saying, "It's Ciri's story". Allan received global recognition, critical acclaim, and experience from the series throughout its tenure of four years and three seasons. “The Witcher definitely set up a lot for me, just in terms of being my drama school and providing me with a certain level of confidence,” Allan says. “You also learn so many random skills. I’ve already done a lot of stunt work, I know how to ride horses,” she said.

Allan is currently shooting its fourth season and has prepared mentally for its end, she said. “I was so kind of finished with it mentally. Initially the challenge was thinking that I had to do two more. It's going to be the end of a massive chapter, which I'm excited for and ready for. But I think when I actually get to it, I'm going to be shocked at how much that hits me,” she confessed.

About the series The Witcher and its cast

Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, The Witcher premiered on December 20, 2019. It follows Geralt of Rivia, a mutant monster hunter navigating a morally gray universe, journeying “toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” as Netflix describes.

The show stars Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, a quarter-elf sorceress, throughout the series while new joiners for the upcoming fourth season include Laurence Fishburne as Regis, a world-wise barber-surgeon with a mysterious past, Sharlto Copley as the infamous bounty hunter Leo Bonhart, James Purefoy as Skellen who is Emhyr’s court advisor and high-ranking spy, Danny Woodburn as Zoltan, the fan-favorite dwarf from the books and games, and Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia.

Regarding people’s expectations of Hemsworth after Cavill’s performance, Allan said, “He's so sweet and just such a normal guy and so willing to connect. And I feel bad for him because he's had so much weight and pressure on his shoulders, joining a new cast as one of the leads and replacing someone else who's already done three seasons. It's a lot. It's been important for the rest of us to really make him feel that he's a part of the family.”

