The Witcher: Series to explore multiverse concept post Henry Cavill’s exit? Executive Producer REVEALS

The Witcher, the celebrated epic drama series has garnered a massive fan following among audiences across the globe, with its exceptional performances and excellent making. However, the Netflix show has been making headlines recently, after the exit of the leading man of its first three seasons, Henry Cavill.

The exit of the celebrated Hollywood star has thoroughly disappointed the show's fans, who are now reluctant to accept famous actor Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt of Rivian. Meanwhile, many theories regarding The Witcher Season 4 exploring multiverse concepts also started doing rounds on social media. However, the Netflix show's Executive Producer Tomek Baginski finally reacted to the reports.

Tomek Baginski puts The Witcher multiverse rumors to rest

In his recent interview with the Polish newspaper Wyborcza, Tomek Baginski, who is one of the executive producers of The Witcher, finally reacted to the rumors about Season 4 exploring the multiverse concept. For the unversed, it was rumored that the makers are planning to introduce Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt after Henry Cavill's exit, by including The Spheres, which is the fantasy multiverse version of The Witcher in its plot.

However, the executive producer debunked the reports, by pointing out major differences between the novels written by Andrzej Sapkowski. "Many novel readers forget what writer Andrzej Sapkowski did with the plot of the fifth volume of the saga. For me, this is one of the most important things in the whole story," stated Baginski in his chat with Wyborcza.

"I’m not talking about specific events, but the narrative framework that was introduced in this book. Suddenly, at the beginning of the book, the readers learn that everything we’ve been reading so far might not have been true. This cannot be compared with the popular concept of the multiverse, where out of nowhere there are many different realities," he further explained.

The Witcher Season 4 gets delayed

As reported earlier, the highly anticipated fourth season of The Witcher has been delayed indefinitely due to the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike. Earlier, Netflix was planning to wrap up the filming of The Witcher Season 4 by May 2024. It was also reported that the show will hit the screens by the first quarter of 2025. But now, the Liam Hemsworth-led season will go on floors on by 2024, after the strike ends.

