The Witcher star Henry Cavill will headline Highlander reboot, confirms John Wick director

John Wick director, Chad Stahelski talks about continuing the cheesy '80s classic with The Witcher star Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill (Instagram)

  • The Highlander revival is reportedly well under way with Henry Cavill
  • Stahelski shares how the Highlander reboot is still going strong

Henry Cavill has been working on a variety of projects lately, so the possibility of him appearing in a Highlander movie reboot seemed unlikely.  The Highlander revival, however, is reportedly well underway, according to director Chad Stahelski, who is best known for his work on the John Wick trilogy.

Chad Stahelski discusses the Highlander reboot

In a Happy Sad Confused podcast episode, Stahelski shared his thoughts and said that the Highlander reboot is still going strong. Stahelski acknowledged the catchphrase "there can only be one," and he stressed the necessity to strike a balance between suspense and thoughtful storytelling. He also discussed the idea of making it a franchise and said, “Our story engages a lot of the same characters and stuff like that. But we’ve also brought in elements of all the TV shows, and we’re trying to do a bit of a prequel, a setup to The Gathering, so we have room to grow the property.”

Chad Stahelski's vision 

Stahelski's plan for the new series includes investigating The Gathering, an important occasion in the Highlander universe where the last immortals compete for The Prize, which is given to the final living immortal. This big project adds complexity to the series and gives the old plot new perspectives. Stahelski's passion for recreating the series is clear as he sets out on a mission to give a cult favorite that defies expectations new vitality.

The audacious plans to revive Highlander, a film Stahelski fondly describes as "one of the best worst films ever," add an exciting twist to the entertainment landscape. Stahelski's acknowledgment of the movie's quirks, from the fisheye lenses to the Queen soundtrack, underscores the unexpected charm that has made it a beloved cult classic. With Henry Cavill in the lead and Stahelski's creative direction, the Highlander reboot holds the promise of reinvigorating the iconic tale for a new generation of audiences, embracing both nostalgia and innovation.

