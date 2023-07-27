The Witcher: Where is Henry Cavill and Anya Chalotra starrer fantasy series filmed? Location DETAILS inside

Fantasy drama series The Witcher is one of the most popular shows ever since it premiered in December 2019. Starring Henry Cavill and Anya Chalotra as Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vengerberg, the Netflix series has some of the most stunning filming locations. From fields and mountains to castles and forests, The Witcher has filmed at a variety of locations. Here's a brief guide to some of the outdoor locations featured through the three seasons.

The Witcher: Filming locations

Roque de Santo Domingo, Spain

Aretuza is a magical school where sorceresses and sorcerers get training and education to become stronger, control their magic, and become powerful individuals of the Continent. Roque de Santo Domingo in Garafía is the location that is digitalized and after some CGI work becomes The Tower of the Gull where the magical school resides in the series.

Trujillo Castle, Spain

Cintra is the fallen kingdom that was ruled by Cirilla's grandmother before she willfully died during its conquer by Nilfgaard. The Trujillo Castle in Spain served as the royal palace of Cintra as the kingdom fell after the attack. It was built in the 13th century on the site of an old Arab fortress. It stands regal at the highest part and is built of masonry and mortar.

Ogrodzieniec Castle, Poland

The Ogrodzieniec Castle is located in Podzamcze, Poland, and has been featured in several scenes of The Witcher. It is a ruined medieval castle that was several times in its history after originating in the 14th century. Its ruined castle walls, courtyards, and underground chambers give the location a mysterious and fantasy element that is perfect for the series.

Other filming locations

The courtyard of Stregobor's house is the Jaki Chapel in Budapest, while the Kreuzenstein Castle in Leobendorf, Austria, was used to showcase the Vizima castle in Temeria. The Battle of Marnadal was filmed in Csákberény hills, Budapest, while the ruins in Ogrodzieniec were used for the Battle of Sodden. The recurring location of Brokilon Forest is the jungle of La Palma island. Zala Beach in Stara Baska, a village in Croatia, was another filming location.

One of the many hideouts of Geralt, Yennefer, and Cirilla in the first episode was filmed at the place. Their next nomad home was St. Jerome's church in Slovenia, and the frozen lake in the ice skating scene is the Fusine Lake in Tarvisio, Italy. The Belleteyn festival was shot at Jacks Hill Park in the Epping Forest and the Predjama Castle located in Slovenia became the Vuilpanne Castle. Lastly, Redania's palace garden is the Great Fosters Hotel in Egham.

More about The Witcher season three

Volume one of The Witcher season three was released on June 29, 2023, and it included the first five episodes. Volume two of the season was released on July 27, 2023, and included the remaining three episodes of the total eight episodes. This will be Henry Cavill's last season as Geralt of Rivia. He is being replaced by Liam Hemsworth from season four onwards.

