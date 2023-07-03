The Witcher: Which cast member auditioned for Geralt of Rivia but lost the role to Henry Cavill? Find out

Neftlix's The Witcher has been a fan favorite and massively followed series ever since it first premiered on December 20, 2019. Based on the novel series by author Andrzej Sapkowski, the universe wasn't new when it first came to the streaming platform considering the comic book and video game adaptations it already had. An actor from the fantasy drama series has revealed that he auditioned for the role of Geralt of Rivia but lost the role to Henry Cavill.

Which cast member of The Witcher auditioned for Geralt?

Eamon Farren, who portrays the Nilfgaardian commander Cahir Mawr Dyffryn aep Ceallach, has divulged how he originally auditioned for Geralt of Rivia but failed since the role went to Cavill. During an appearance at MCM London Comic Con, the actor revealed, "I auditioned for Geralt's role to start with. And I didn't get that, which was shocking to me." Farren, who hails from Australia, then auditioned for the part of Cahir and successfully got the role.

"I made my way to this other character that was like a mercenary sort of fighter-killer guy. I sent [the audition] off and didn't expect anything, and then I got the job and then we ended up in Budapest. It's been a wild ride," the 38-year-old explained. While the fans and viewers believe Cavill is the perfect Geralt, the news of the actor's exit from the series came as a massive disappointment to them. Season three will be Cavill's final season of The Witcher.

Henry Cavill's exit from The Witcher

The 40-year-old quit the popular series because of creative differences with the makers. As per reports, he wanted the show to stay as true to the books as possible but the creatives tend to have other plans with how far they deviated from the source material in season two. Fans were happy to see a lot of scenes and moments from the book in volume one of season three which was released on June 29, 2023, on Netflix. Volume two will release on July 27, 2023.

Meanwhile, Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia from season four onwards. Executive producers Steve Gaub and Tomek Baginski previously said that they have a very good plan to transition the role from Cavill to Hemsworth. Mecia Simson, who plays sorceress and elven queen Francesca Findabair in the series, talked about Cavill's exit during a podcast appearance. She feels it's sad because it's the end of an era but the actress thinks the show is still going to do great and she is grateful about getting to work with him.

