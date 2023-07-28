The Witcher: Why does Anya Chalotra want to 'honor' Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill? 'We don't want..'

The Witcher has been one of the most popular fantasy series on Netflix, and otherwise, but season three had its own reasons for being the most debated season of the show. Henry Cavill, who played Geralt of Rivia, bid the character and the series goodbye in the third season and Liam Hemsworth will now be placing him as the famous monster hunter.

While the massive change has been widely berated by fans who think Cavill is the only one perfect to play Geralt, the cast of The Witcher is mostly excited to start the chapter and is excited to welcome Hemsworth into the family. Here's how Anya Chalotra, who stars as Yennefer of Vengerberg, wants to welcome the actor as Geralt from season four onwards.

Why does Anya Chalotra want to 'honor' Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill?

Chalotra does not have any pranks or cruel initiation plans for Hemsworth, who is the newest member of the team and wants the Hunger Games star to get a warm welcome. "We want to honor that moment, but we don't want to scare Liam off by doing something too intense. I think we're just trying to be there to welcome him," the 27-year-old told Elle UK.

But while the actress is excited to welcome Hemsworth, she previously revealed that she got emotional when she found out that season three was Cavill's last. Since Geralt and Yennefer are soulmates and lovers, Cavill and Chalotra have romanced each other onscreen since the series first premiered in 2019. She also spoke about working with the Superman star.

"I love acting with Henry. He's so driven and passionate about playing Geralt. Yennefer and Geralt have no choice but to work together for once. It makes a change," Chalotra said about the distrust between their characters after season two's storyline. Talking about her role as the powerful mage and sorceress, the British actress said, "I think Yennefer is looking at the state of the world and is constantly reminded of her Elven roots and the brutality of the world."

The future of The Witcher series

The show's producer Tomek Baginski recently told Express UK, "One thing I can tell is I've already seen [Liam] in Witcher makeup. And in the Witcher look. And he looks awesome." The first volume of The Witcher season three featured the first 5 of the total eight episodes and premiered on June 29, 2023, on Netflix. The second volume consisted of the remaining three episodes and premiered on July 27, 2023. Season four is expected to film in 2024.

