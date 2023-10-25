The Woman In Me: Britney Spears has THIS to say about estranged husband Sam Asghari in her new memoir amidst divorce

Britney Spears, the pop sensation, is about to release has just released her new memoir "The Woman in Me." In the memoir the singer talks about her now estranged husband Sam Asghari, the singer showcases her deep affection and respect for Asghari in her memoir. It's worth noting that this memoir was written and finalized prior to filing for divorce in August.

Britney Spears calls Sam Asghari a "Gift from God"

In her memoir, Spears refers to Sam Asghari as a "gift from God," appreciating his stability and his abstention from drinking. Britney's clear admiration for her now estranged husband shines through in her memoir.

Britney Spears' instant connection with Sam Asghari

In her memoir, Spears fondly reminisces about the beginnings of her relationship with Asghari, she also recounts their meeting in October 2016 during the shoot of her Slumber Party music video. She describes being "instantly smitten" and the overwhelming chemistry they shared, unable to keep their hands off each other.

Sam Asghari gave Britney Spears the courage to speak out

Additionally, the "Hold Me Closer" singer credits the 29-year-old former personal trainer with inspiring her to speak out against her "abusive" 13-year conservatorship. She also reveals that Asghari offered his support during her momentous open court hearing in June 2021 by squeezing her hand. Spears looks up to him for his consistency in maintaining a healthy lifestyle and supporting her.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's marriage took place in June 2022 at her California home, the couple separated a mere 14 months later. Her memoir was completed prior to the divorce which means that readers will read a narrative that portrays their relationship in a positive light, as it was written before their split. Spears has hinted at a possible sequel on her Instagram, suggesting "volume 2 [is] coming after 1." Nevertheless, there have been no formal announcements from her publisher, Gallery Books, regarding a follow-up memoir.

