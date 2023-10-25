The Woman In Me: Britney Spears' top 5 revelations from the memoir

Britney Spears recently shared her remarkable journey through the world of pop stardom and her conservatorship in her new memoir, The Woman in Me. The book is dedicated to her two sons. Here are the top five revelations from Spears' memoir.

Britney Spears' role in Chicago

Spears reflects on her early acting career, she admitted that she began to embrace Method acting during her first film, "Crossroads." She also acknowledged that losing the lead role in The Notebook to Rachel McAdams was a relief, but she reveals regret over turning down a part in the 2002 film adaptation of Chicago, where she would have played a villainous character. Britney wishes she was more adventurous with her acting choices.

An abortion

Spears talks about her relationship with Justin Timberlake, she says that there was infidelity on both sides. She also reveals that she became pregnant and was excited about starting a family. However, Timberlake didn't share her enthusiasm and was certain he didn't want to be a father. Consequently, Spears agreed to have an abortion, which she describes as one of the most agonizing experiences she's endured.

A two-week fling with Colin Farrell

Following her split from Timberlake, Spears recounts that she had a two-week affair with actor Colin Farrell. She describes their fling as a "brawl," where they were intensely drawn to each other.

The Diane Sawyer interview and its impact

Spears talks about being forced into an interview with Diane Sawyer in her apartment, facing intrusive and "100 percent embarrassing" questions. The experience left her feeling exploited and exposed to the world. She describes it as a "breaking point" that pushed her to air her issues publicly instead of healing privately.

Complex relationship with sister Jamie Lynn

Spears reveals that she felt let down by her sister, Jamie Lynn, during her conservatorship. When she reached out for help to escape the facility, Jamie Lynn's response was unsupportive. After the conservatorship ended, Spears felt betrayed by her family, especially when Jamie Lynn published a book containing salacious stories about her.

The Woman in Me provides a glimpse into Britney Spears' life, filled with triumphs, struggles, and moments of deep personal reflection.

