The Wonder Review: Florence Pugh's arresting performance propels this captivating period drama

The Wonder follows Florence Pugh ’s English nurse Lib Wright who is travelling to a remote community in Ireland. Based on the novel of the same name by Emma Donoghue, the film is set in the 19th century where we discover that Lib is a nurse who has been hired to look into the mysterious medical condition of an 11-year-old girl named Anna O’Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy) who has not been eating for several months yet maintains perfectly good health. Lib and a nun are hired to take turns keeping an eye on the child to learn about her fascinating condition. Lib is asked to nurse Anna under the direction Dr. McBrearty (Tony Jones). The tussle between the spiritual vs the medical understanding of Anna's situation puts Lib herself under a dilemma. Will Lib find out the truth about Anna's condition and the fate of the miraculous girl is left to see.

Opinion:

The Wonder takes off a strange start as it opens with a behind-the-scenes element, reminding us how stories are built out of artifice. Consider filmmaking itself a device used to trick you into believing things and you will soon realise that without any of the technological elements, the 19th century still had the potential to cook up wonderous stories based on faith. The film pits faith vs medical science through the characters of Lib, a nurse who has served in the war, borne the loss of a child and is certain that no miracle child can survive four months without food. On the other side is the church, who wish to consider Anna as a blessing, a saint of their time. Both systems, be it science or religion seem to be failing the two women though given that Lib's observations find no heed from a council of men who want to reduce her to the role of a watcher rather than a nurse. On the other side, the church is also failing Anna, who is being made to believe that her end may come sooner but it only means salvation.

Lib (Pugh) and Anna (Kíla Lord Cassidy) find themselves bonded by the grief they have suffered at their ends. While one would have felt that the film would stick to the storyline of focusing on finding the reason behind Anna's survival despite not consuming food, it's noteworthy that the film instead shifts its focus to the nurse. This isn't Anna's story, the film may be titled The Wonder but it's mainly about Lib's journey of finding the strength to stand true to her words and her grit to save Anna even when it may require the usage of wonderous means. The screenplay at many points seems incohesive but there's still something beguiling about the way that this story is being told that keeps you engaged all through. The psychodramatic treatment through the usage of lights and close-ups added with Matthew Herbert's haunting score that truly gives you an unsettling feeling works for the major part. There is some confusion created with the addition of a scene involving Kitty (Niamh Algar) where she breaks the fourth wall, reminding us of the note on which the film began but it merely serves as a narrative device to hold the audience's attention.

In terms of the performances, Florence Pugh as Lib captures a hauntingly beautiful portrait of a woman dealing with the loss of her child, trying to survive in another country with grief and loneliness in her heart and the empathetic bond she begins to form with Anna while serving as her nurse. Pugh evocates beautifully even in the silences. Kíla Lord Cassidy also does a brilliant job as Anna. Cassidy particularly shines in the second act after she begins t confide in Pugh's Lib. In terms of the supporting performances, Tony Jones and Tom Burke who portrays a journalist also deliver solid performances.

Plus Points:

Sebastián Lelio's direction leaves a strong impact as he takes us to 19th-century Ireland that has struggled in the aftermath of famine. The eerie vibe of the film particularly works as you unravel the layers of the story that might begin with a simple question about Anna's survival but over time indulge in darker themes that make social commentary on the timeline as well as the age-old tussle of spiritual and scientific ideals. The performances and the music all come together to form a storytelling that is captivating enough for the perfect runtime as well.

Minus Points:

While The Wonder comes with multiple layers to unfold, there are some loose ends that go unaddressed. Also, for those looking to watch a story that explains everything in detail, this may turn out to be a difficult watch for you as the film leaves hints and traces rather than spelling things out.

Highlights:

Florence Pugh's stellar performance

Matthew Herbert's haunting score

Sebastián Lelio unhurried direction

Conclusion:

The Wonder is a film that will make you introspect things as you are watching it. The film offers great performances combined with a story that will certainly leave you intrigued right to the end.