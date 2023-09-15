The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar Trailer: Benedict Cumberbatch stars in Wes Anderson's 39 minute long, 4th wall breaking adaptation

Benedict Cumberbatch is back with another film, but evidently, this might be one of the most interesting projects yet. And that'll be thanks to the man and legend himself Wes Anderson. The director has been one of the most successful people in Hollywood. Fans and the general public alike have come to know the iconic style of direction associated with Anderson, and his new project doesn't seem to disappoint as far as the trailer is concerned. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming film.

Another Roald Dahl book adaptation by Wes Anderson and the trailer

The trailer delves into the character of Henry Sugar played by Benedict Cumberbatch, the rich 41-year-old bachelor, who finds out through a little blue exercise book, about a man who has learned to see without his eyes, portrayed by the veteran actor, Ben Kingsley. Soon enough Sugar decides he needs to learn this art, as he intends to use it for his gambling. Throughout the trailer, all the characters break the 4th wall, narrating the events, as though they're reading a book.

The movie which is reportedly set to run for 39 minutes as per Deadline, is adapted from a 1977 book called The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More, written by the acclaimed writer, Roald Dahl. This is not Wes Anderson's first dance adapting a Dahl book, as his 2009 directorial, Fantastic Mr. Fox, was also based on one of the writer's books.

Release Date and Plot of the upcoming Wes Anderson directorial

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar originally premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year to a 4-minute-standing-ovation. So that means that only a select few had the chance to see the Cumberbatch starrer. But now it's all set to release on Netflix on September 27, 2023. The film features a star-studded cast, with many big British names in the mix. Ralph Fiennes takes on the role of Dahl, while the film also features Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, and Richard Ayoade. The producers of the film other than Wes, include Steven Rales, and Jeremy Dawson.

