'The world is so full of hate...': NSYNC member Lance Bass hopes fans can forgive Justin Timberlake after Britney Spears' bombshell memoir

Justin Timberlake has found himself in hot waters, would be an understatement. Following Britney Spears' memoir release, one shocking revelation after another has been dropping like career-ending nukes for Justin. From Spears' abortion to his behavior after the duo's breakup, everything he's done has come under public scrutiny once again. But one person who seems to have the singer's back is his NSYNC co-member, Lance Bass. During a recent sighting, the boyband member showed support for Britney's memoir and his old mate. Here's what he had to say.

Lance Bass hopes fans can forgive Justin Timberlake

Bass was spotted by TMZ at LAX on October 26, where he was asked about his opinions on the ongoing situation involving his bandmate and Britney. He said, "Look, I mean everyone has their own opinion. I just feel like the world is so full of hate right now that we need to practice a little forgiveness." He pointed out that the pop-princess herself forgave Justin, adding, "Britney did. So, let’s take a note from her." However, the singer did note, that it's important for people to tell their story.

He continued, "Everyone deserves to tell their story. She did and, you know, I hope the fans can again find some forgiveness." The Out of Sync author revealed he's excited to read the 'Stronger' singer's memoir on his flight.

The mounting revelations against Justin Timberlake in Britney Spears' memoir

Justin Timberlake is all too familiar with public scrutiny since this isn't the first time he's come under fire for his treatment of Britney Spears. But unlike the backlash in 2021, that came following 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary, 'The Woman in Me' has been revealing new aspects of the duo's relationship that don't reflect too kindly on 'The Social Network' singer.

The former child star wrote about her pregnancy with Justin and going through the brutal process of having a home abortion. She said, "I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated." But she revealed, " Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy." Reportedly Britney admitted she wouldn't have gotten the abortion if it wasn't for Timberlake.

