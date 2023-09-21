‘The world isn’t as simple as a straight white guy’: When Tom Holland expressed he was open to LGBTQ representation of Spider-Man’s character

The Marvel Cinematic Universe does not shy away when it comes to admitting that they will be launching superheroes that are part of the LGBTQ+ community. Kevin Feige, the Marvel Studios President has in fact made a promise that they are coming soon to be part of the MCU. Spider-man actor Tom Holland also embraced the idea once and said that he would be open to superheroes coming out of the closet.

Tom Holland once said he is open to his character Spider-Man coming out as gay

In an interview with Sunday Times, back in 2019, the actor was asked if he would be open to his character being gay. To this he replied, “Yeah, of course.”

He also added, “I can’t talk about the future of the character because honestly I don’t know and it’s out of my hands. But I do know a lot about the future of Marvel, and they are going to be representing lots of different people in the next few years.”

Speaking about representation, Holland added, “The world isn’t as simple as a straight white guy. It doesn’t end there, and these films need to represent more than one type of person.”

Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios President promises LGBTQ+ heroes in the future

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige spoke with i09 in 2019, and said, “We haven’t been shy about saying that that’s coming and that there’s much more prominent LGBT heroes in the future.”

After the release of the movie Avengers: Endgame, the movie faced criticism for their portrayal of a single character that was part of the LGBTQ community. The critics strongly felt that the portrayal was forced. Responding to the backlash, Kevin commented, “That was never meant to be our first focused character.”

Feige added, “That was just meant to be a matter of fact and a matter of life and a matter of truth. … It was never meant to be looked at as our first hero. I guess it’s the first reference so it does, of course, get a lot of attention.”

Some of the Marvel movies scheduled to release next year are The Marvels, Madame Web, Deadpool 3, Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts among others.

