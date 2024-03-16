'The World May Be Mad': Mama June Admits Lying To Kids About Money After Alana Thompson Calls Her Out For Refusing Help With College Fees

Mama June, known for her reality TV stardom, has faced numerous ups and downs alongside her children. From the highs of fame to the lows of personal struggles, their journey has been documented on screen. In a recent episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, Mama June Shannon, 44, left her daughter, Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson, disappointed by refusing to assist with college tuition.

Mama June admits lying about kids’ money

In the latest episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, the 44-year-old reality star Mama June faced a tough decision regarding her daughter Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson's college tuition. Mama June, who had previously struggled with drug addiction and spent most of her savings on recovery, explained that she was still rebuilding her life.

With honesty and candor, Mama June admitted that she isn’t going to “lie and sugarcoat s---,” and said she couldn't afford to assist Alana with her full college tuition. She questioned Alana's dedication to her education and encouraged her to take responsibility for her own academic journey.

Expressing her concern for Alana's future, Mama June emphasized, “If I didn't give a f--- about you and I didn't care about you succeeding and doing the things you want to do, I wouldn't be saying this.”

Advertisement

When Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird pointed out that Alana only needed help with paying her first semester's tuition to enroll, Mama June mentioned the Coogan account, a trust where parents of child stars are required to deposit their earnings. However, Alana wouldn't gain access to the funds until she turned 21.

ALSO READ: 'So Much Stress Off Your Body': Mama June Shannon Reveals How Tearing Up Her Journals Improve Her Mental Health

Alana then asked her mother if she could withdraw the money on her behalf, but Mama June stated she didn't have permission to access the account. She promised to call the bank to sort out the details. Feeling conflicted, Alana and Lauryn left Mama June's home, sensing that “something was off” about her refusal. Lauryn expressed her frustration, suggesting that Mama June was “just avoiding all motherly responsibilities for Alana.”

During car ride home, Alana said, “Not even with a dollar. Maybe she thinks that paying for [her husband] Justin's chains or something is more important than giving it to me for college. She's stingy when it comes to money." In a private conversation captured by cameras, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum admitted that she wasn't surprised by her mother's unwillingness to provide financial assistance, given her overall attitude towards Alana leaving for college.

She equipped, “It kind of just pisses me off because she can help everyone around her ... but it's just like when it comes to me it's like 'Well, Alana I can't do nothing for you, I don't have the money' and she knows she's got the money. It would have been nice to have her help. I don't know it's like she doesn't believe in me, for real,” Alana said to Lauryn.

Back in her home, Mama June confided in Justin about her confrontation with Alana and Lauryn. She explained, “I’m still rebuilding my life, that is why I have chose to give her some tough love and say, ‘No, I’m not going to pay for college.’ It’s me wanting her to see the bigger picture.”

She further explained that she put 80 percent of Alana’s earnings from her jobs in California to Coogan account which she can access when she gets older. Mama June noted that she was legally required to deposit 20 percent and spent the rest.

Advertisement

Mama June’s tough confession

During the conversation, Mama June admitted that she wants to make a confession when it comes to Alana’s funds in her Coogan account. She said, “Truth to be known, Pumpkin may be mad and I'm sorry and the world may be mad and think that I'm the worst person ever. I've lied to my children over the years. I've lied to them and told them that you can't get your money until you're 21 so they wouldn't blow through it."

In response, Justin told the news, “It's smart to do it like that, Junebug, but the end of the day that's one of those life lessons that she's going to have to learn.”

Mama June: Family Crisis airs every Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE Tv.

ALSO READ: When Did Alana Thompson Graduate High School? Find Out As Mama June: Family Crisis Explores Her Emotional Career Milestone