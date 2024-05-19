 'The World You Know Sort Of Disappears': Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana, And Edgar Ramirez Discuss Politics In Cannes Standout Movie Emilia Perez 

French director Jacques Audiard’s upcoming musical crime comedy film, Emilia Perez, had its world premiere in competition on May 18 at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. The movie received an overwhelming response from the audience as the film director and its cast earned a 9-minute standing ovation at the premiere, making it one of the most attention-grabbing projects at the film fest.

As this Cannes standout film continues to receive positive reviews from critics, its stellar cast members Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana, and Edgar Ramirez recently shared their views on the political aspects of their film at the press conference.

Musical interlude under the lights! 📸 Interlude musical sous les flashs ! #Photocall EMILIA PÉREZ – JACQUES AUDIARD



Avec l’équipe du film / With the film crew



🔎 Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofía Gascón, Jacques Audiard, Adriana Paz, Édgar Ramírez#Cannes2024… pic.twitter.com/NhhKunq4j7 — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 19, 2024

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana talk about the political aspect of their movie Emilia Perez

Selena Gomez, who is portraying the character of Jessi in her upcoming movie Emilia Perez, recently discussed the political aspect of the film. As the actress joined her co-stars at a recent press conference, a journalist asked them if they understood how the beauty of the movie aligns with the real-life corruption happening in the country, as per a Variety report. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

In response to the question, Saldana shared that a lot of her family members live in Mexico, saying, “I’ve been living in LA for 20 years. Mexican culture, that’s something that’s dear to my heart. I have lots of family there."

ALSO READ: 'Knew It Was Going To Stand Out': Emilia Perez Stars Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez And Gascon Talk About Cannes' Best Received Movie Yet

She added, “There is injustice and corruption, which is true of all places in the world. But I’m grateful to Jacques because he used a lot of creative library and freedom [in this story].”

Meanwhile, the Bad Liar singer Selena Gomez shared that she relates with what Saldana expressed, noting, "I still have family there and, obviously, me growing up in Texas was another part of my life. In general, it was wonderful.”

Edgar Ramirez also discusses the matter

Venezuelan actor Edgar Ramirez also attended the world premiere of their upcoming movie, Emilia Perez, in which he is portraying the role of Gustavo.

The actor joined his co-stars at the press conference, where he also shared his thoughts on the matter, saying, “I go there very often, and there is an idea of exile — but exile within yourself. Watching our film last night, the world you know sort of disappears and then comes back."

He continued, "We don’t recognize the country in which we live, but we can't leave it. What we need, we Latin Americans, is to celebrate and create as if hope is just over the horizon. It guides our destiny forward.”

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Walks Cannes Red Carpet In White As She Arrives For Emilia Pérez Premiere; See Here

Directed and written by French director Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez is an upcoming Spanish-language musical comedy that follows the lives of three women—Jessi (Selena Gomez), Rita (Zoe Saldana), and the lead character Emilia Perez (Carla Sofia Gascón). They become connected through their similar traumatic experiences from their time in Mexico City's cartel-controlled underworld.