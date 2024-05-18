The Worst Ones Actor Mallory Wanecque To Star Alongside Sami Bouajil In Upcoming Thriller Vultures; DETAILS

Mallory Wanecque is set to star in a thriller!

The actress is known for his break-out role in The Worst Ones and is currently headlining the Cannes competition Beating Hearts. The upcoming thriller Vultures is touted to give a glimpse into the world of journalism. Wanecque will portray the role of a young intern and a journalist's daughter, Ava.

The cast of Peter Dourountzis’s upcoming thriller Vultures

The Mediawan-owned company 24-25 will produce the film, with Ginger & Fed representing it internationally. Wanecque and the Through the Fire actor Sami Bouajil will be joined by The Night of the 12th actor Pierre Lottin and Declaration of War fame Valerie Donzelli.

The film will be released in the second half of next year. Bouajil plays a journalist who pairs with his intern daughter Ava to cover the death story of a young girl. The investigation leads to a dark world created by a group of supremacists.

The Ginger and Fed production head talks about the film

The former TF1 studio in charge, Sabine Chemaly, is heading the new film sales studio Ginger & Fed, which has international sales rights for the film Vultures. According to her, the movie is a thriller that amalgamates a complicated father-daughter relationship. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

“It’s a thriller, but it’s also a film about a reconciliation between a father and his daughter, and it delivers a fascinating glimpse into the world of journalism,” Chemaly said.

At the same time, the studio is handling sales of two other projects, including Gregoire Vigneron’s comedy Million Dollar Madness and a family comedy-drama called Present Perfect. The former is produced under the Curiosa Films banner and stars Christian Clavier. Chemaly describes the film as a “race-against-the-clock comedy with a moral dimension.”

Present Perfect was directed by Raphaele Moussafir and Christophe Offenstein and will be released by Warner Bros France in October 2024.