The Young And The Restless Feb 12 Recap: Why Does Summer Apologize To Claire? Know More About Their Conversation

In the February 12, 2025 episode of The Young and the Restless, we see Summer and Sharon have a discussion, where Sharon expresses her being sorry for everything that unfolded while she was under the influence because of Ian and Jordan, especially when it came to falsely framing Daniel for killing Heather Stevens.

It appeared that even after Sharon apologized, Summer wasn't all up to forgive her. Nick Newman enters and supports and consoles Sharon. He ended up reassuring her she was guilty enough and did not need to punish herself over and over.

We also saw Phyllis and Daniel having a conversation at Society about their plans to launch Abbott Communication, which is Billy Abbot's new project. Daniel was down with their plans, and Phyllis wanted to share the news about the same with Billy, but upon calling him, he did not pick up her call.

Daniel senses that Phyllis appears to be filled with jealousy when it comes to Sally and Billy’s Paris trip. Phyllis tells him that she does not have any romantic feelings towards him. In Paris, we see Billy and Sally balance their romance and work during their trip.

On the other hand, Summer and Claire meet at Crimson Lights, and Summer ends up apologizing to Claire for her failed plans with Kyle, as both Summer and Kyle were with Harrison. She also talked about not feeling good about how Victor was treating her relationship with Kyle.

Claire ended up questioning Summer if Victor had the same reaction to her relationship with Kyle in the past. Summer says no. This ended up making Claire come to the conclusion that he has double standards.

Meanwhile, the audience saw Billy and Sally get intimate in Paris. At Society Sharon and Nick cross paths with Daniel and Phyllis, where she ends up taunting Sharon. She asks her to see if her pancakes contain substances or not.

The audience can catch The Young and the Restless on CBS or stream the show’s episodes on Paramount+.