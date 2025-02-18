The Young And The Restless Feb 17 Recap: Nate Reaches Out To Damian In Attempt To Stop Him From Moving To LA

In the latest episode of The Young and the Restless, which aired on February 17, 2025, the viewers got to witness Claire and Kyle’s interaction at Chancellor Park, where he expressed about missing her and realized that she was probably upset about his dinner cancellation plans.

She told him that she was not upset and reflected on how he responded, “If you insist,” when she asked him about rescheduling. Kyle justifies it by saying that he jokingly said that but Claire did not buy it.

When she shared that he hated the plans to meet her grandfather, he shared that it would not matter if they had dozens of dinners together because he would still be an Abbott. Claire does share that it was important for her that Victor accepts them.

Later, while acknowledging how essential her grandpa’s approval meant to her, Claire shared about her decision to not say goodbye to her dynamic with Kyle as he made her happy.

Meanwhile, at Jack and Diane's place, the duo talk about refurbishing the house and Jack appears to be not so content with the alterations to his childhood house. But she tells him not to worry and that he would love the changes as they were not that major. After hearing that, he was on board with the alteration, Diane seemed elated.

On the other hand, at Socierhet, Nikki, Victor, and Lily meet after a long period, during which Lily expresses that she likes her job at Chancellor, where she is respected. Before leaving, Lily tells Victor that in order to make sure that things between them become fine, he has to give her information on Damian Kane without asking questions.

At Crimson Lights, Nate asks Holden about Damian's reaction to the news related to him and Amy. He then fills Nate in about their plan to move to Los Angeles.

Nate then leaves a message to Damian, requesting him to meet with him for the last time in an attempt to not let him leave Genoa City.