The Young And The Restless February 11 Episode Recap: Why Did Nick Confront Victor? Find Out

In The Young and the Restless’s latest episode, which was aired on February 11, 2025, we saw Jack, Diane, Victoria, and Claire having a chat at Society, where the subject of Victor getting shot is brought up.

A debate unfolds about him, where the audience gets to witness Victoria defending Victor and Diane recalling how he once turned Kyle against them

Then Claire was shocked to discover how Victor had Victoria arrested on her wedding day to Billy. Then Victoria assures that he would not meddle in her life.

Meanwhile, at the ranch, Victor is confronted by Nick about interfering in Summer’s love life, He attempts to justify that by comparing her and Kyle’s dynamic with Adam and Chelsea.

He expresses his desire for Claire to not get involved with Kyle. Then Nick tells hims that she should be responsible for making her own choices, but Victor sees her as innocent and does not want her to pursue her relationship with Kyle.

Then we see Victoria appearing at the ranch and tells him to not meddle in Claire's life. He ends up dismissing her.

On the other hand, at Abbott's mansion, Summer and Harrison hug one another, He expresses his hope to see Kyle and Summer sharing a hug like they did on Halloween. They then tell him that even though they had split up, they were still a family.

The tro then chat and discuss about diorama, while sharing some jokes with one another. Harrison asks for Claire’s picture, where we see Summer getting emotional.

Kyle gets a call from Claire and he puts her on speaker, where she shows her admiration for the diorama. But it seemed that both Claire and Summer were awkward about the situation.

On the other hand, Amy makes a big revelation to Damian that she has leukemia and has some months to live. He does not believe her at first but then realizes that she is telling the truth, so he gets emotional.

Later on, another shocking information is revealed. Amy shared that Jackson wasn't his biological dad and that Nathan Hasting was his actual father, making Nate his half-brother, per Soap Hub.

In the episode, we see Damian refusing to discuss the sudden financial victory he garnered with Monte Cristo Investments. He then leaves and we see Amy shedding tears and Nate promising her that he will reach him.