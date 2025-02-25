The Young And The Restless February 24 Episode Recap: Adam And Chelsea Have Heartfelt Conversation About Their Connection

In the latest episode of The Young and the Restless, which aired on February 24, 2025, the audience witnessed a conversation between Nate and Audra, which was about Damian and how he was okay to accept Amy and begin healing.

Nate credited Audra, saying that it was because of her that Holden encouraged his friend to give another chance to Amy. But Audra did not accept this credit and stated that Damian had crossed paths with a woman in Genoa City; Nate thought this may be Lily and expressed being glad that she assisted with Damian not moving out of the city.

Meanwhile, at the ranch, Chelsea urged Adam to open up about his thoughts since he seemed distracted. He confessed that he loved her presence there and was having a hard time not falling in love with her again.

We see her concerned that staying there was making things difficult for him. She also confessed that being there did make her reflect on the memories of when they were in love. Then Adam questioned if she had altered her mind about them to that; she said that she did consider it but her initial instinct was to say no. She does however ponder if they should pursue their relationship. Later, Adam suggests they take things slow, starting with dinner and Chelsea agrees.

On the other hand, in Crimson Lights, Nick and Mariah were concerned about Sharon, as she did not appear for a meeting. Their worry elevated when their back-to-back went to voicemail. Chance entered, and he informed them about Phyllis’s disappearance.

Chance talks to everyone at Crimson Lights about both Sharon and Phyllis’ disappearances when Mariah says that Physlkis may have done something to Sharon, which results in upsetting Summer. Then Chance reveals that there was zero evidence of foul play.

Then we see a dark basement apartment where both the missing individuals are lying with no consciousness.