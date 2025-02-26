The Young And The Restless February 25 Episode Recap: Sharon And Phyllis Argue While Being Captive

The Young and the Restless episode aired on February 25, 2025, saw major development where Sharon and Phyllis are held captive in a shady basement. Sharon gains consciousness when an alarm rings.

Looking at the circumstances, she panics and starts yelling in case any person would hear, but no one answers back. At this point, Sharon is concerned that she is drugged again and her attempt to get out of that place elevates as she finds a door and pulls at it.

She tried to calm down by taking deep breaths and recalling the people who cared about her. Then further she discovers Phyllis’ unconscious body on the floor and she wakes her up.

As Phyllis gains consciousness and quickly alleges that Sharon had something to do with that, Sahoon attempts to assist her, but Phyllis asks for answers regarding how she ended up in that situation.

Sharon revealed that both of them were victims there but Phyliis said that this could be some sort of payback, which is dismissed by Sharon. Their argument, which was filled with accusations, continued and they came to the realization that both of them were trapped there and neither of them had a hand in that.

They think that someone desired to witness them fight, but despite that, they still argue. As they looked through the room, Sharon discovered a bag of canned food, and Phyllis took the water bottle. Sharon then warns her that it might be laced with PCP but they later drink and at this point, they are down to work together in order to get out of that room.

The duo also went back to memory lane and recalled the terrible thing both of them had done. But Phyllis thinks that whoever had held them captive desired to force her to kill Sharon. They both come to realize that they had to work with one another to escape.

The alarm rings and jazz music plays. Sharon assumes that this may be a clue to something. Then the music stops suddenly. They decide to play along with it. Then they hear a voice that tells them that in order to stay, they have to work together and that makes them realize that they had no choice but to do that.