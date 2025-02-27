The Young And The Restless February 26 Episode Recap: Chelsea And Adam Spend Time With An Intimate Dinner

In The Young and the Restless episode, aired on February 26, 2025, the audience witnessed Michael and Victor having a chat, where Victor confessed about experiencing the gunshot wound’s pain as he moved or sat.

He then revealed that spies were present in Jabot to get information on the latest products. Further, he also made sure that the bad blood he had with Nate no longer existed. Cbed also let Michael know about Aristotle Dumas, who may or may not be an actual individual.

It was revealed that Dumas was the owner of the companies that Damian looked after. Victor told how Nate gave a job offer to Holden, assuming that he was Damian. He thought that Winters did not have clue about what they were doing. He then requests Michael to gather information about Damian and Dumas and he agrees.

Both Micahel and Nickki then suggest Victor take a break but he lets them know that he is aware of when he needs to stop.

On the other hand, Lily and Damian meet. She vocalizes her worries about his mother, during which she keeps the situation professional. Damian stated that his mother did not tell the truth about his father and he did not keep her in his life. Damian confesses that he blamed his mom for his father’s passing and ran away when he was a teen but he said that she was actually attempting to be resilient for them.

At one point Damian questions about her personal life– romance. Lily lets him know that she is single. The duo also revealed to one another about searching for each other online but it did not reveal much. Later, he walks Lily out and asks his mother to catch up for dinner.

Meanwhile, at the old ranch, Adam pulls out an intimate dinner as a surprise to Chelsea. Chelsea, who was initially skeptical expressed being impressed when he said that he prepped the entire dinner by himself.

During the conversation, Adam made sure to tell her that she was the most brave individual he was aware of. Chelsea then says that both of them were brave. The couple sit on the couch after wrapping up with dinner, where Chelsea locks lips with Adam.