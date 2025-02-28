The Young And The Restless February 27 Episode Recap: Sharon And Phyllis Call Loved Ones While Being Held Captive

In the latest developments of Young and the Restless, aired on February 27, 2025, the audience witnessed Phyllis and Sharon following the instructions from the voice they heard from the teleprompter, where they get the chance to give a call to the person of their choice.

Meanwhile, after Chelsea kisses Adam, he expresses that he did not expect that and asks if she had second thoughts about it. She expresses being sorry for giving mixed signals and Adam then suggests agreeing that they have a nice evening.

Further in their conversation, she asked him if he still had feelings for Sally. He revealed that he did not. The duo does come to an agreement that they disrupted their previous relationships. They also discuss the incident at the Baltimore. Chelsea later says that he reminded her of the guy she had fallen for years ago and they share a kiss.

They do not take things further, as Chelsea calls it a night and he respects her decision. Adam sweetly gives her a rose before she leaves.

On the other hand, Nikki is stunned when she learns about the disappearances of Sharon and Phyllis, which Nick informs his parents at the new ranch. Nikki theorizes that Phyllis must have had a hand in this, but Nick says they do not have any more details about the situation and that Chance was looking after this unofficially.

Nick requests tighter security at the ranch and Victor makes sure to tell him they will figure this out.

In the shady basement, where both Sharon and Phyllis are trapped, at one point, jazz music is played, urging both of them to discover which song it is. Then both of them are instructed to take a look at a safe.

The duo finds a riddle that they successfully solve, which rewards them with locked phones. Then they are instructed to call a loved one and make sure to tell them that they are okay.

Sharon calls Nick and Phyllis calls Summer, and both of them lie about their actual whereabouts.

Then we see Nick talking about this to his parents, and Nickki feels something is off since both women call one after another but Victor tells them not to be concerned and that everyone is okay.