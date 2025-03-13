The Young And the Restless March 12 Episode Recap: Did Alan Propose To Traci? Find Out What Unfolded

In the Young and the Restless, March 12, 2025 episode, at the Genoa Athletic Club, Jack, Traci, Alan, and Diane met for lunch. This is where Alan confessed how much he missed her and also talked about the entire period that they weren't with one another.

He mentioned he attempted to sneak away in order to see her. Later in the heartfelt conversation, Alan expressed how his life without her is incomplete. He then said about proposing immediately if he thought he had a chance. During this, Diane and Jack left in order to give the lovebirds some space.

He expressed how badly he wanted her to be a part of his life. He did not take much time to pop the question to Traci. She ended up saying yes. He then promised her that he would get her a real ring and make it official.

On the other hand at Crimson Lights, the surveillance video was checked out by Nick and Chance in order to find out about Sharon and Phyllis. Then Summer also joined them. At one point, Chance said that he felt something was terribly wrong with Sharon and Phyllis. Later, Nick called up his team and told them to start their searching process.

Meanwhile, in the basement, Phyllis was in desperation while she attempted to bring Sharon back to life because she did not have a pulse. Even after asking for help from the person behind the intercom, she did not get any assistance. Then she performed CPR and then Sharon was brought back to life.

Both of them then talked about the possible agenda of their captor. Phyllis said that they had to work with each other in order to make their way out of that shady place.

Later, the audience saw Alan at Chancellor Park with a beautiful engagement ring for Traci. He then heard a sound from his phone. Upon checking it, Alan saw Phyllis and Sharon's live video feed.