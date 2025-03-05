The Young and the Restless March 4 Episode Recap: Phyllis and Sharon Face Another Riddle to Solve

In the latest episode of The Young and the Restless, aired on March 4, 2025, the audience witnessed Nick and Summer having a chat at Crimson Lights where Esther also arrived with drinks, worrying about Sharon because she was not being responsive to her messages.

Nick, in order to calm the situation reassured that she was just at a spa. Then Chance comes and revealed that there was not a single record of Phyllis traveling anywhere. Summer said that she would have informed Daniel if she was out for some business. Chance was then told over a call that ther was no evidence of Sharon checking in anywhere in Sedona.

Later, Nick questioned Summer about her dynamic with Chance, during which she confessed that she did not like how her brother was treated by him during the murder investigation.

Daniel and Billy also joined, where Chance revealed that Phyllis’s call was made from the GCAC garage and there was no record of Sharon anywhere. Then every one of them talked about what must have unfolded.

On the other hand, in the basement where both Sharon and Phyllis are trapped, Phyllis realized that there was no alarm clock after she woke up. Sharon tried to look for clues, but Phyllis did not think that anything that would be useful for them was left behind by their captor.

At one point both of them bicker again, during which Phyllis alleged that Sharon’s previous patients must have had a hand in their abduction and then mocked her for shedding tears. Sharon then thought if the captor desired for them to turn against one another.

Then later Phyllis, filled with rage, took a chair and tried to break the window and Sharon stopped that and warned her that they could be killed for that. Then she speculated that the person behind the intercom must have known them and did not like them.

A voice was later heard from the intercom, where they were presented with a riddle– “What is worth everything but costs nothing?” They were also told that only the game was something that mattered.