The Young and the Restless Recap: Holden Gets Exposed After Amy’s Ambush, Diane Gains Traci’s Support

On Thursday’s episode of The Young and the Restless, Holden (Nathan Owens) found himself in trouble after Amy Lewis (Valarie Pettiford) confronted him.

At Society, Amy felt dizzy during lunch with Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver), prompting Audra to call Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) for help. Audra took Amy to Nate’s place, where he suggested she stay in his guest room and get medical advice from his trusted colleagues.

Meanwhile, Holden, still pretending to be Damian King (Jermaine Rivers), met with Nate at Crimson Lights. He pushed Nate for details about Amy, acting surprised when Nate mentioned that she used to work for his father, a private investigator. Their conversation was cut short by Audra’s message about Amy’s condition, and Nate rushed off.

Later, Nate convinced Amy to reveal the truth to 'Damian' together. When Holden arrived at Nate’s apartment, expecting more answers, Nate called Amy downstairs.

As soon as Amy saw Holden, she didn’t recognize him and asked, “Who is this man?” This put Holden in a difficult position, leaving his deception exposed.

At the Abbott mansion, Diane Jenkins Abbott (Susan Walters) advised Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) not to escalate tensions with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) over Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Claire Newman (Hayley Erin). Diane warned Jack that another conflict with Victor wouldn’t help anyone.

Advertisement

Their discussion shifted to Jack’s visit to Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) following the recent Newman family drama. This led to some disagreements, but Diane changed the subject by suggesting a home makeover for the Abbott mansion.

Jack hesitated, stating that the house held many memories. However, Diane, a former architect, reassured him, saying she knew what she was doing and that the changes would be positive.

Jack agreed to think about it, but he wanted input from Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) before making a decision.

Later, Traci walked into the living room, giving Diane the perfect opportunity to pitch her redecorating idea. Diane hoped to gain Traci’s support in persuading Jack.

Traci admitted that she had wanted to update the mansion for years, so she agreed with Diane’s plan. With Traci on her side, Diane had a better chance of making the renovation happen.

Advertisement

At Crimson Lights, Kyle and Claire met with Nikki before Kyle stepped away for a phone call. This gave Claire a chance to discuss her relationship with Nikki, particularly Victor’s disapproval. Claire asked Nikki to defend her relationship with Kyle, but Nikki revealed she had already spoken to Victor.

Instead, Nikki encouraged Claire to talk to Victor directly and highlight the similarities between Kyle and Victor. Claire insisted that Kyle and Victor really are a lot alike.

Later, Claire suggested that she and Kyle have dinner with Victor, hoping to show him how happy she was and prove that Kyle was a good man.

ALSO READ: Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Claire Newman Stand Up to Victor for Love?