The Young and the Restless Recap: Ian Grabs a Gun as Victor Demands the Truth

Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) visits the cottage, where Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) confirms that Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) and Aria Porter-Copeland (Maddie and Millie Ingle) are missing.

Although Nick suggests that Tessa may have left with Aria after their argument, Mariah disagrees. She believes Tessa wouldn’t leave without Aria’s favorite stuffed animal, especially after the ordeal with Sharon Newman (Sharon Case).

Mariah is convinced that Ian Ward (Ray Wise) is responsible for their disappearance, and Nick agrees. Sharon and Nick try to calm Mariah down before Nick heads back to the main house with the news.

Later, Mariah leaves Tessa a tearful voicemail and regrets not taking action against Ian earlier. She tells Sharon she wants Ian completely gone.

At Billy Abbott’s (Jason Thompson) place, he and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) talk about career options. Billy shares his interest in media-related work and sees competing with Newman Media as a bonus.

Sally appreciates Billy’s new outlook now that he is no longer focused on Chancellor and revenge. After spending time together, Billy texts Jill Abbott (Jess Walton), wanting to discuss his next steps.

At Ian’s motel room, he brings a rose for Jordan (Colleen Zenk), but Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) informs him that Jordan took her own life.

Ian acts unaware, but Michael insists Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) wants to see him immediately. Ian tries to dismiss Michael, but a security guard arrives and forces him to comply.

At the ranch, Victor demands a confession from Ian, but Ian denies having anything to confess. Victor warns Ian to cooperate or face consequences.

Michael presents a typed confession, admitting to Heather Stevens’ (Vail Bloom) murder and clearing Sharon, but Ian refuses to sign. He reminds Victor that he already sent a letter to the GCPD, implicating the Newmans if anything happens to him.

Michael hints that their Newman connections have handled that problem. Ian continues to deny any connection to Jordan or involvement in Heather’s death.

Victor suggests that there is no reason to keep Ian alive, but Nick arrives with urgent news. He reveals that Tessa and Aria are missing and demands to know their location.

Ian denies involvement, but Nick threatens him, demanding answers. As tensions rise, Victor’s security guard lifts Ian from his chair.

Ian quickly takes advantage of the situation, grabbing the gun from the guard’s jacket. Now armed, Ian suggests that he might have something to confess after all.

