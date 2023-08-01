The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Lily's intimate date with Daniel make their relationship bloom?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature romance, intimacy, secret deals, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the August 1, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Lily, played by Christel Khalil, and Daniel, played by Michael Graziadei, have a long romantic history. Apart from knowing each other for decades, the two were also married for a while and were lovers a number of times in their on-and-off relationship. After he returned to Genoa City, the sparks between them caught fire again and they rekindled their love story.

In an attempt to make things even more romantic, Lily plans an intimate date with Daniel. She disrobes in front of him and asks him to draw her, and Daniel is all too interested in accepting her offer. Considering he has been dealing with some family drama due to his mother Phyllis and her antics, this might just be the reprieve that takes his mind off it.

With the sibling feud between Jack, played by Peter Bergman, and Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson, only growing with time, most of the Abbotts have chosen which side they support, and which they don't. The majority seem to be on Jack's side while their sister Traci, played by Beth Maitland, has tried to remain neutral after her attempt to solve things between her siblings failed. It seems like Ashley's own daughter isn't on her side of the fight.

Abby, played by Melissa Ordway, has refused to help Ashley. Will the wedding plans at the Chancellor mansion fail? Will Ashley finally see how petty she has gotten and drop this revenge war against her brother? Or will this only fuel her rage even further now that her own daughter is not on her side? Adam, played by Mark Grossman, has been trying to get along with Sharon, played by Sharon Case, and Nick, played by Joshua Morrow.

If that wasn't enough, he's also trying to listen to some of the demands his father Victor, played by Eric Braeden, has kept. But when he offered Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, a job without asking Nick and Sharon, he didn't exactly remain in their good books. Now that he has made a deal with Phyllis how will things fare between the three of them? How will Nick and Sharon react to it? Will it ruin things too much?

