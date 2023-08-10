The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Abby manage to sort things between Ashley and Jack?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature potential truces, questionings, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the August 10, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Abby, played by Melissa Ordway, has been on a mission recently. From confronting her family members to extending olive branches: she's doing it all to latch onto any sense of potential peacemaking amidst the feud between the Abbott siblings, namely her mother Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson, and her uncle Jack, played by Peter Bergman. She managed to get the two siblings in a room and asked them to talk things out.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Does Summer want more from her relationship with Chance?

Especially before her mother ties the knot with Tucker, played by Trevor St. John. Jack wasn't in favor of it but reluctantly agreed. In a surprising twist of events, Jack and Ashley call a truce but in a not-so-surprising twist, it's not going to last for long. Ashley always has something up her sleeve and her mind is always finding ways to plot against Diane.

How long will this last before all hell breaks loose? Meanwhile, Audra, played by Zuleyka Silver, is a smart and scheming woman. Everyone is aware of that maybe that's why nobody seems to try her. They know she'll do whatever takes to benefit herself, so it's not fair to expect them to believe her or have faith in her motives. This time around Diane, played by Susan Walters, has confronted her. What is this questioning about?

Is it about Diane's son Kyle, played by Michael Mealor, who is happy hooking up with Audra while easily forgetting his ruined marriage with Summer still exists? Billy, played by Jason Thompson, agreed to be on Jack and Diane's side and then he "fake" agreed to be on Ashley's inside. Even though he has proven to be loyal to Jack, will he end up double-crossing him in the future? What new role is he now taking on? Is this about the Abbotts or Chelsea?

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Who will Abby confront after her conversation with Ashley?