The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Daniel and Lily reunite and take their relationship forward?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature efforts, surprising secrets, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights of the July 10, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, met her friend Michael, played by Christian Le Blanc, while he was busy planning a romantic date with Lauren, played by Tracey Bregman. Their conversation convinced Michael to want to find a way to help Phyllis not end up in jail. The latter did a fair share of questionable things during and after the Genoa Gala including faking her death to pin the whole blame on Diane as well as murdering Jeremy Stark.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Adam's letter to Sally lead to their reconciliation?

Michael decides to find out information that might help him in representing Phyllis in such a way that she manages to be let off. Will he be successful or is this a little too far-fetched? On the other hand, Daniel, played by Michael Graziadei, has been worried about a lot of things recently. His mother Phyllis has been on the run and hiding from everyone so doesn't end up in jail and his sister Summer, player by Allison Lanier, has a ruined marriage with Kyle that does not show any chances of survival, especially after his fling with Audra.

Summer has also shown an interest in poaching one of his best employees, Chelsea, played by Melissa Claire Egan. It seems like in all this, Daniel has decided to focus on his personal life. He gives Lily, played by Christel Khalil, a gift. Will this help their relationship? Will the two former lovers take this to the next level and reunite? Diane, played by Susan Walters, and Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson, have been openly against each other.

Jack, played by Peter Bergman, is not exactly pleased about Tucker, played by Trevor St. John, either. If the equation between these four wasn't enough the Abbott family has a lot of issues on the professional front as well with the friction at Jabot Cosmetics. Tucker stumbles across a secret but what is it about? Is it related to Diane? Is it about Kyle, played by Michael Mealor, and his fling with Tucker's former partner, Audra, played by Zuleyka Silver? How will he use the secret? Will it cause even more chaos among the Abbots?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Audra pass Victor's test and manage to prove her loyalty?