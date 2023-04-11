The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Is Phyllis regretting her plan?

The latest episodes of American soap opera The Young and the Restless have been high on drama and revelations. The upcoming episodes of the long-running CBS series promise all of that and more with regrets, brainstorming, and sympathetic conversations. Read on to find out the spoilers and highlights for the 11 April 2023 episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, clearly didn't think too much about faking her own death the way Diane, played by Susan Walters, had done. Now after everything is said and done, Phyllis is having doubts about her alliance with Jeremy, played by James Hyde.

Christine, played by Lauralee Bell, was not exactly friends with Phyllis but now she is the one who has been tasked with getting her justice. She also happens to live in a city where at least some people loved Phyllis, and most seem to miss her. Christine sympathizes with Lauren, played by Tracey Bregman about losing Phyllis.

Ever since Christine's former husband Danny Romalotti, played by Michael Damian left her to be with Phyllis, the two have had an ongoing rivalry that has lasted decades. So even though it's not something she enjoys, Christine tries to do right by her supposedly dead nemesis aka Phyllis. How will she react when she finds out Phyllis is actually alive?

Victor, played by Eric Braeden, does not just sit back and get dissuaded when he wants something. His daughter Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle, might have withdrawn from Newman Enterprises' bid for McCall Unlimted but he is not backing down. Victor isn't pleased about the situation especially when Victoria suggests he buy McCall Unlimited on his own.

It's not exactly Victor’s style to do that so he brainstorms a way out of this situation. He decides to strategize with Devon, played by Bryton James, about the situation. Is he trying to create a new partnership now that he is out of many options or is this just a random attempt at conversation? The Young and the Restless airs on CBS on weekdays.

