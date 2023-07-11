The Young and the Restless Spoilers: What will helping Phyllis cost Summer this time around?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature chats, decisions, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights of the July 11, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Adam, played by Mark Grossman, has been going through a massive emotional turmoil ever since he and Sally, played by Courtney Hope, lost their to-be-born daughter. Sharon, played by Sharon Case, is aware of the situation he is in and she also knows that Victor, played by Eric Braeden, is worried about his son. Considering he asked his other son Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, to help his brother at McCall Unlimited, it wasn't that hard to decipher.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Daniel and Lily reunite and take their relationship forward?

But Nick and Adam can be chaotic together, especially since Nick started dating Sally after Adam and she broke up. It has never been easy for Adam to see the woman he loves with his brother and at this vulnerable moment, it might be more than he can handle. Sharon decides to meet Victor to have a chat with him about something. Does she plan to talk to him about his sons, or does she have something else in mind for this particular conversation?

On the other hand, Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, has brought only more problems in the lives of her children. She thinks she can fix the mess she caused by finally coming out of hiding. Remaining hidden has gotten her nowhere and it's like avoiding the inevitable. Phyllis tells Michael, played by Christian Le Blanc, she is ready to get back and face things.

She approaches her daughter Summer, played by Allison Lanier, and puts her in a tough position. Hiding Phyllis already caused issues in Summer's marriage with Kyle, played by Michael Mealor. What consequences will this bring now? Jack, played by Peter Bergman, is done with the plotting his sister Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson, has been going for. Her latest stunt of starting a company with Tucker, played by Trevor St. John, was the last straw.

Jack is also annoyed at her attempts to undermine him at Jabot, by spreading rumors and brainwashing board members against him and his leadership. He summons an Abbott family meeting but does not include Ashley in it. Will his plan to get his sister Traci, played by Beth Maitland, and brother Billy, played by Jason Thompson, on board his plan work? Or will it only backfire on him? The Young and the Restless airs on CBS on weekdays.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Adam's letter to Sally lead to their reconciliation?