The Young and the Restless Spoilers 12 April 2023: What secret is Danny keeping from Daniel?

American soap opera The Young and the Restless has the audience hooked with exciting twists, turns, and equations. Fans of the long-running CBS series can expect secrets, doubts, and even more drama from the upcoming episodes. Read on to find out the spoilers as well as highlights for the 12 April 2023 episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Danny, played by Michael Damian, came to the Genoa Gala with his sister Gina to celebrate the city, but he never thought he'd have to stick around a while to help Daniel, played by Michael Graziadei, deal with the death of Phyllis. He has been by his son's side ever since the supposed news of Phyllis' death came in, and has tried to help him process the situation.

But despite all the support Danny provided Daniel, he keeps a secret from him as the time for the memorial of Phyllis, aka Michelle Stafford, arrives. Is the secret about his daughter Lucy, played by Lily Brooks O'Briant, or is there something else brewing? Is it about his renewed relationship with Christine, played by Lauralee Bell, or something entirely different?

Chance, played by Conner Floyd, is doubtful about Phyllis' death and thinks there is more to it than meets the eye. He and Christine think something led to her supposed death at the Genoa Gala. Meanwhile, Phyllis faked her death after making a deal with Jeremy, played by James Hyde. The entire aim of this mission of Phyllis' was to pin the murder on Diane and bring her down. But will she be successful?

On the other side, Phyllis clearly didn't think things through and now she is sad and guilty about the unnecessary grief her children are going through after hearing about her fake death. Phyllis remains undercover while spying on everyone as plans for her memorial and the process of her death's investigation proceed further. Meanwhile, Chance searches Jeremy's room searching for any sort of clue or potential hint.

He hopes to find something that can point toward what exactly happened before Phyllis lost her life. The Genoa City Police Department detective uncovers some damaging evidence. What will it be? Will it point toward Jeremy, Diane, or somebody else? The Young and the Restless airs on CBS on weekdays.