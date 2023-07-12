The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Chelsea quit working for Daniel and consider Summer's offer?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature introspection, decisions, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights of the July 12, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Sally, played by Courtney Hope, had told Adam, played by Mark Grossman, that there was no chance of there being anything between them again. Even their to-be-born daughter, who they unfortunately lost, did not change that dynamic as she was clear about co-parenting with Adam. After the two lost their baby, Sally blamed him for the loss but Adam still wrote her a letter telling her that he'll stand by her side as they grieve this massive loss together.

His letter and the circumstances have Sally introspecting and examining her feelings for Adam. Will she realize that she still loves him and this is just a defense mechanism she uses to protect herself and her heart? Or will she stick to not wanting to be with Adam anymore despite his efforts? How will her decision impact their relationship and her relationship with Nick, played by Joshua Morrow? Even more, how will this affect the two brothers?

Devon, played by Bryton James, and Abby, played by Melissa Ordway, moved into the Chancellor Mansion with Dominic when Chance, played by Conner Floyd, made them the offer. Even though they were happy in the penthouse, they thought the offer through and felt it was right for them. Devon then offered his sister Lily, played by Christel Khalil, to move into his penthouse, and she agreed. Things seem to be looking up for both Devon and Abby.

As the two start off a new chapter of their life, will things remain smooth or is this just the beginning of a rocky ride? Chelsea, played by Melissa Claire Egan, is very happy working with Daniel, played by Michael Graziadei, and is also enjoying her personal life with her boyfriend Billy, played by Jason Thompson. Summer, played by Allison Lanier, offered Chelsea a position at Marchetti putting her in a position to decide. Will she leave the workplace she is content at? Or will she refuse the enticing offer Summer made?

