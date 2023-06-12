The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Victoria manage to do damage control at Newman Enterprises?

The upcoming episodes of American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature damage control, family efforts, and plenty of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights of the June 12, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, was only attempting to scare Cameron, played by Linden Ashby with his warnings and threats. During the process, he challenged him and hit the wall instead of Cameron to quell his anger and not harm the stalker. The hit damaged his knuckles and gave Cameron an opportunity to misuse the whole situation. He paid somebody to beat him and framed Nick for it. Chance, played by Conner Floyd, arrested him for the same.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: What will Phyllis and Summer do now that their plan has failed?

On the other hand, his father Victor, played by Eric Braeden, vows to clear Nick's name. What will he do to ensure that Cameron is exposed and the trouble revolving around Nick resolves? Will he be successful in what he plans to do or will something even worse happen? Nick being arrested also disturbed things at Newman Enterprises. With Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle, and Nate, played by Sean Dominic, having an unethical relationship and Nick who is the CEO being arrested, the company has a lot to deal with.

Will all these issues end up damaging the family name? Will it affect the company so much that it'll spiral way out of control? Aware of the circumstances New Enterprises is in, Victoria tries to do some damage control. But will her efforts be enough to keep things floating or will this lead to a bad corporate scandal or even worse publicity? Meanwhile, Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, seems to have decided to resume her hiding once again.

After Summer, played by Allison Lanier, told her that Kyle, played by Michael Mealor, will expose her secrets and her whereabouts, Phyllis ran off before Kyle could bring Chance to her room. Now she seems to be hiding again and reaches out to her son Daniel, played by Michael Graziadei, for help. Will he be willing to help Phyllis, or will he refuse to be a part of his mother's schemes? The Young and the Restless airs on CBS on weekdays.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: What plan does Diane have in mind to get back at Ashley?