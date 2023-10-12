The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Nick and Sally's breakup lead to her much-awaited reconciliation with Adam?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature concerns, breakups, and lots of exciting drama. Fans of the long-running CBS series will not want to miss the episodes. Keep reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights of the October 12, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle, was not happy when she found out that her father Victor, played by Eric Braeden, was returning to Newman Enterprises and taking over the power position, leaving with her not much. Desperate to reclaim what was once hers, she tried to throw around the idea that he has been suffering from mental issues and is not fit to work.

But it didn't work when both Nick, played by Joshua Morrow, and Nikki, played by Melody Thomas Scott, shunned the thought. When Victor's actions cause a sense of concern amongst the family, what could it be about? Will Victoria's plan eventually be successful or is this a trick by Victor to trap his daughter in the web she is spinning for him? Meanwhile, Nick and Sally, played by Courtney Hope, have been in a fix ever since he found out about the kiss.

He was annoyed when she told him that Adam, played by Mark Grossman, kissed her. What irked Nick the most was the fact that Sally did not feel opposed to the kiss and had mixed reactions. He told her that she is still in love with Adam despite their breakup which is why she has not been able to grow feelings for him. Frustrated by Sally not understanding what she is feeling and for whom, Nick takes a big step for their stuck relationship.

He breaks up with Sally, much to her distress. For her, the relationship with him is a safe space despite her conflicting emotions for Adam. How will she navigate this new change? Will this lead to Sally finally accepting she still loves Adam? Will it finally lead to their reconciliation? Lastly, Nikki has taken over the role of the mentor of Claire, played by Hayley Erin. She recruited her as her assistant and took Claire under her wing.

She even took things one step further and took her to the wedding celebration ceremony of Jack, played by Peter Bergman, and Diane, played by Susan Walters. Nikki introduced her to everyone and gave her insights on each one of them. When Nikki decides to set some ground rules with Claire, will it lead to turbulence in their equation? How will things fare for them?

