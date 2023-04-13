The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Who is Nikki joining hands with against Diane?

The upcoming episodes of American soap opera The Young and the Restless promise exciting alliances, drama, and changing equations. Fans of the long-running CBS series can expect episodes that will keep them hooked and entertained. Read on to find out the spoilers as well as highlights for the 13 April 2023 episode of The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Nikki, played by Melody Thomas Scott, has always been against Diane, played by Susan Walters, returning to Genoa City, but now, she is engaged to Jack, played by Peter Bergman. On the other hand, Lauren, played by Tracey Bregman, has tried to remain neutral, especially because Diane is a friend of Michael, played by Christian Le Blanc, but she wasn't thrilled.

With everyone believing that Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, is dead, Nikki and Lauren plan to join forces against Diane. Will their union manage to keep Diane out of the city, or will it be another bust like Nikki's previous alliance against Diane? Meanwhile, Abby, played by Melissa Ordway, made a big decision recently.

After talking to Chance, played by Conner Floyd, that there won't be any issue with their visitation agreement, Abby tells Devon, played by Bryton James, that she and Dominic will move in with him. On the other hand, Phyllis' supposed death might be an important talk of conversation in Genoa City, but not everyone is focused on it.

Victoria, played by Amelia Heinle, is pretty focused on getting with Nate, played by Sean Dominic. her employee. Despite knowing that Nate is in a relationship with Elena, played by Brytni Sarpy, Victoria is determined to have her way with her employee. As Victoria wanted, Nate and her finally give in to temptation.

Will Elena find out that her boyfriend has cheated on her? Or will the two find a way to keep this under wraps? Why has Abby accepted Devon’s invitation? Is it about living together under the same roof, or is something entirely else the reason behind her surprising move? The Young and the Restless airs on CBS on weekdays.